SPOKANE, Wash. - A young man known under the street name "Twinkie" was arrested after threatening a wheel-chair bound man with a knife and stealing his phone.
According to the Spokane Police Department, on Tuesday, May 12, officers responded to a call from the 200 block of S. Wall Street. The victim said the suspect asked to borrow his phone to call his mom.
The victim allowed the suspect to use his phone, which he used for a long time and would not return when asked, according to police. When asked a final time, the victim said the suspect threatened him with a knife and said he'd cut him if he touched him.
The suspect was unable to defend himself and the suspect ran off with the phone.
The victim didn't know the suspect's real name, but knew he went by the street name "Twinkie." He was described as white, in his late teens or early 20s wearing all black and a backpack.
Officers knew "Twinkie" was the street name for 18-year-old Blue Darling and quickly found him near Sprague Avenue and Howard Street walking with another person. Police recovered Darling's backpack and found a large serrated-edge knife that matched the description given by the victim.
Darling was arrested for first-degree robbery and booked into jail. He had also been arrested as recently as last month for second-degree robbery.
