SPOKANE, Wash. - The person linked to four armed robberies in north Spokane on Saturday morning has been identified in two additional armed robberies earlier this month.
37-year-old Tysen Foster was arrested on April 15 after he reportedly robbed four businesses in north Spokane with a gun, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
The first report was made just after 7:30 a.m. when a business in the 2700 block of N Division St was robbed. SPD says a suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the business.
Around 8 a.m. that same morning, a business in the 2700 block of north Division Street reported that a suspect came into the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money.
Then, just before 8.30 a.m., SPD received another call of an armed robbery. A business in the 000 block of east Weile Ave reported someone came into the store, pulled out a gun demanding money.
The final call came in close to 9:30 a.m. when a business in the 3200 block of north Nevada Street reported the exact same situation to SPD. A suspect approached the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded money.
The suspect was quickly identified the as Foster and although he attempted to flee from police, SPD's SWAT team was able to make an arrest.
During the investigation, SPD linked Foster to two additional robberies that occurred at the beginning of April.
Around 6:45 p.m. on April 5, a business near the 2600 block of north Hamilton Street reported a man came into the store, pointed a gun at multiple people and demanded cash from the store's register and the employees' phones.
On April 12 around 8 p.m., a business in the 400 block of east Holland Ave reported to SPD that a suspect showed his gun before demanding money from the employee.
Foster has been booked into the Spokane County Jail with six charges of first-degree robbery degree, four counts of assault in the second degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
This investigation is ongoing and SPD says there is the possibility of additional charges.