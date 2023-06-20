WALLACE, Idaho - The suspect of the shooting in Kellogg on Sunday that left four people dead made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, where he heard the charges he's now facing.
On June 18, a shooting was reported at a Kellogg residence, where police found four people dead. Officers arrested 31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor, a neighbor of the four victims, holding him on first-degree murder and first-degree burglary charges.
The motive and details of the shooting have not been released at this time, however the Shoshone County judge who oversaw Tuesday's arraignment named the victims as Kenneth Guardipee, Kenna Guardipee, Devin Smith, and an unnamed minor.
Kaylor is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary. After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense, the judge determined no bond would be placed, and Kaylor would remain in custody until his next appearance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3 at 1:30 p.m.