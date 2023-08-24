MOSCOW, Idaho - A motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment of Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students last November, was filed on Thursday.
Anne Taylor, the public defender for Bryan Kohberger, stated this comes on the grounds of a biased jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct by withholding exculpatory evidence.
The motion hearing is scheduled to be heard Sept. 1 in court.
This motion comes just after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, meaning his Oct. 2 trial will be postponed to sometime in 2024.