A Grant County Sheriff's deputy was shot overnight in a police pursuit, according to Grant County Sheriff Office's Kyle Foreman. The bullet went through the passenger side of the deputy's patrol car and hit him in the foot. While he did suffer an injury to his foot, he will be just fine, Foreman said.
According to police, Jesus Torres, the suspect, led police on a chase and fired multiple shots and was wanted for two armed robberies in Moses Lake. Police said he has been taken into custody.
