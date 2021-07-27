UPDATE: JULY 27 AT 8:45 A.M.
A mother and daughter are in surgery after being shot multiple times early Tuesday morning, according to Airway Heights Police Sergeant Jake Keith. Police are still searching for 38-year-old Zion J. Carter.
Carter is believed to be driving a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue with WA license plates BQT0555.
Investigators are now able to confirm that one of the people who was shot is Carter's wife. Right now, it's unclear if the woman's daughter is biologically related to him. Police aren't going to release the daughter's age or details about her because she's a minor.
The shelter-in-place order has been lifted, but you're asked to avoid the area because Major Crimes is on scene investigating. They expect to be there for a few more hours.
UPDATE: JULY 27 AT 6 A.M.
38-year-old Zion J. Carter is on the loose after police say he shot two people early Tuesday morning. Police believe the two people were his wife and daughter.
Right now, their condition is unknown but we do know they were both taken to the hospital.
Carter is a black male who's 6-foot-7-inches tall and 250 pounds.
Early Tuesday morning, a shelter-in-place was ordered for the area of 1013 South Aspen in Airway Heights.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Right now, multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene responding to an incident in Airway Heights. It's still unclear at this time what exactly is going on.
Yellow and red tape is blocking the corner of 10th and Aspen.
An emergency shelter-in-place alert has gone out for the Airway Heights area early Tuesday morning. According to a second alert sent, you should avoid the area of 1013 South Aspen in Airway Heights.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.