Suspect on the run following brief pursuit, crash in Airway Heights

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A suspect is still on the run following a brief police pursuit and crash in Airway Heights Friday night.
The suspect vehicle crashed in a field off Highway 2 near Flint Road after the pursuit. The suspect then took off on foot.
Law enforcement have set up a perimeter in the area and K9 officers have been called in to assist in tracking the suspect.
People are asked to avoid the area if possible.
KHQ's Peter Maxwell is at the scene gathering more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.