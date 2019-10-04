Update 11:54 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect has safely been taken into custody following a SWAT situation in downtown Spokane late Friday night.
According to police, the armed suspect had been barricaded in an apartment.
Officers are clearing the scene and Riverside from Browne to Bernard should be reopening shortly.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A SWAT team is at the scene of an apartment building in downtown Spokane.
They currently have a spotlight focused on a window in the back of an apartment building that seems to be blocked by something on the inside.
Riverside is closed from Browne to Bernard. Officers are asking people to avoid the area.
KHQ has a crew at the scene working to gather more information. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.