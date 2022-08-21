SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning.
It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings.
According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded to information that a wanted suspect was on the property of Lyons Self Storage at the intersection of Pittsburg and Lyons.
Nowels said the deputies confirmed the suspect had a felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as two other misdemeanors.
The deputies engaged the suspect inside the storage unit facility at about 7 a.m. One deputy parked his vehicle in front of the suspect's pickup truck. Nowels said the suspect then jumped out of the bed of the truck, into the driver's seat, and began to reverse.
Nowels said the other deputy was behind the pick up truck. At that time, one deputy fired shots. The pickup truck then struck a building in the storage facility, and additional shots were fired, striking the suspect.
Deputies and other responders responded to the suspect's injuries. The suspect was taken to the hospital.
Lyons Self Storage's facility was significantly damaged during the incident.
Nowels stressed that he could only share preliminary information. The Spokane Police Department and the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team are conducting an investigation.
Last Updated: Aug. 21 at 10:45 a.m.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says that one person was seriously injured in a deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane Sunday morning.
Sheriff's Office PIO Mark Gregory did not have a lot of details at this time, but said that it happened near the intersection of Pittsburg and Lyons. He says that the person shot is hospitalized right now and "in surgery" but could not give a condition update.
Gregory says there were no law enforcement officers injured that he is aware of.
If possible, you're being asked to avoid that area as law enforcement works to process the scene and investigate the circumstances that led to shots being fired.
We have a crew heading to the scene, so look for more detailed information as it becomes available.