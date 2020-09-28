UPDATE: SEPT. 28 AT 5:25 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect involved in a shooting with the United States Marshal Service Friday had been wanted in connection to another shooting the night before.
According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of E. Desmet Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 for a shooting. As officers were enroute to the scene, they received a call from an area hospital that a reported shooting victim had arrived in a private vehicle.
A suspect was identified and probable cause was established to arrest 42-year-old Kevin Gellnes for first-degree assault.
The shooting victim received a serious injury.
Gellnes is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from lawfully possessing firearms. His most recent convictions are possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He also had an active Department of Corrections warrant for dangerous drugs, according to police.
Around noon on Friday, Gellnes was found in the area of Regal Street and Everett Avenue, where he was involved in an officer-involved shooting with the U.S. Marshal Service.
Officers at the scene rendered first aid to Gellnes and he was taken by medics to an area hospital.
Gellnes will be booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault, in connection with the shooting of the victim on Desment Avenue, when possible.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are on the scene of a shooting in North Spokane involving a U.S. Marshal.
Initial reports indicate that a U.S. Marshal has shot somebody in the area of E. Everett Avenue and N. Regal Street on Monday, Sept. 28.
KHQ has a crew at the scene gathering more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.