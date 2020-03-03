RIVERSIDE, Wash. - A suspect was shot after law enforcement in Okanogan County after law enforcement attempted to take him into custody.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Tuesday, March 3 at approximately 11:43 am. The suspect was being sought for multiple felony warrants.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office and the Omak Police Department have contacted the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit to conduct a shooting investigation.
