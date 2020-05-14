SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect who was being arrested for a felony warrant caused a large dent in a Spokane Police car after hitting his head against it.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers responding to a recovery of a stolen ATV discovered an unlawful homeless encampment near Spokane Community College on Wednesday, May 13.
When officers contacted the people at the camp, it was determined that none of them matched the description of the ATV thief. However, they were advised that they were camping illegally. Officers noted the "No Camping" signs posted in the area and told the people to clean up their campsite.
As an officer was conducting name checks, one of the group, 29-year-old Saul Durkee, got up to leave and was detained in handcuffs on suspicion of illegal camping. Durkee's name came back with a confirmed felony Department of Corrections warrant from a charge of second-degree assault.
Durkee was taken over to a police car to be searched. While standing on the driver's side of the car, he suddenly and forcefully hit his forehead against the driver's side front quarter panel of the patrol car, according to police.
The impact caused a large dent in the car but Durkee didn't appear to suffer any injuries. He then said he was going to claim the officer hit him with the patrol car.
Durkee was then reminded that the officer was wearing a body camera and his actions were being recorded.
Durkee was taken and booked into jail on his warrant as well as second-degree malicious mischief for the damage he caused to the patrol car.
