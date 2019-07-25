LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a gunman suspected in a series of shootings that killed three people and wounded two others.
The Los Angeles Times reports police say 26-year-old Gerry Zaragoza fatally shot his 50-year-old father and 20-year-old brother and wounded his mother early Thursday. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police say Zaragoza fled the scene and about 45 minutes later, detectives were called to another shooting at a gas station. They found a man and a woman, each with gunshot wounds. The woman died at a hospital while the man remains in critical condition.
Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said police connected Zaragoza to the second shooting because he was an acquaintance of the woman shot.
Hours later, police responded to a report of a man matching Zaragoza's description who tried to rob someone outside of a bank.
Later that afternoon, a man matching Zaragoza's description opened fire on a bus, wounding one person.
Zaragoza has not been found and police consider him "armed and dangerous." He was last scene driving a dark blue SUV, possibly a Jeep, with paper plates.
Authorities haven't any potential motives for the shootings.