UPDATE:
Spokane Police took Gunner Doughty into custody after he hides himself in a home he does not belong in.
According to police, Doughty had three felony warrants, one related for unlawful firearm charges.
Doughty barricaded himself to attempt from being located. Once officers located Doughty, he was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked in jail on his warrants and new charges may be added.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in a Spokane neighborhood.
Police arrived at the residence at 3rd and Haven at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, for an initial report of a potential burglary.
Police later said the man wasn't a burglar and had access to the residence in the past. However, the owners of that unit no longer wanted him there.
Officers evacuated the rest of the building and searched the units. The suspect then started texting people he knew, claiming he was hiding at a nearby business. He was later found hiding in an upstairs unit of the same building at 3rd and Haven.
The suspect has three active felony warrants, according to police.