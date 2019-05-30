One suspect is in custody following a wild police chase Thursday morning through Spokane Valley and Spokane.
Details are limited at this time, but law enforcement confirmed with KHQ's Noelle Lashley that the pursuit began with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, but Spokane Police eventually joined in as the suspect moved into city limits.
Spokane Police tell KHQ the pursuit began with the suspect possibly pointing a weapon at a car. There were reports that a woman was thrown from the car, and initially, Spokane Police said they couldn't locate that woman. She was eventually located, however, the Sheriff's Office said it is unknown if she was pushed or thrown from the car. She is giving her statement to investigators.
The pursuit eventually turned into a foot chase when the suspect dumped the car at Crown and Nevada, but law enforcement officers were able to catch the suspect and take him into custody thanks to a civilian slowing him down.
A K9 Unit is on scene as investigators process the scene.