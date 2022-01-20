UPDATE: JAN. 20
The suspect in Wednesday evening's shooting has been arrested.
Spokane police said Gary L. Cottrill be in court Thursday for his first appearance. It is unknown what charges he is facing at this time.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the face near 6th and Cedar on Spokane's lower South Hill.
Police say it happened just before 6pm Wednesday night. They say one other man, who was found several blocks away, has been detained by officers.
That man is not yet under arrest, but Police tell us they do not believe that anyone else was involved and there is no threat to the public.
