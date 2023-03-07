SPOKANE, Wash. - A person was detained Tuesday morning around 9:30 without incident. Police remain on the scene.
Updated: March 7 at 9:45 a.m.
Spokane Police Department (SPD) is in a standoff Tuesday morning near Broadway Ave. and Summit Blvd. in an attempt to arrest a suspect for felony harassment, threats to kill, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
"We have had one reporter bypass barricades and walk behind and close to tactical teams," SPD Corporal Nick Briggs said.
For anyone in the area, Briggs said, "Please, if they come out, stay behind barricades — both in vehicle and on foot. That's not just for reporters, that's for anyone that doesn't live in this immediate area."
The area from Bridge Ave. to Gardener Ave. and from Lindeke St. to Sherwood St. is closed to traffic. Avoid the area.