Update: A man wanted on charges including rape, sexual battery and lewd conduct with a minor child has turned himself in to authorities.
Aaron Cain was booked into the Kootenai County Jail around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night for his warrant. He was booked on the three charges each on $250,000 bonds.
Previous coverage: POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department is attempting to locate and arrest a man wanted for multiple sex crimes involving a minor.
PFPD has secured an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Aaron Cain on crimes of rape, sexual battery of a minor child, and lewd conduct with a minor child.
Police are attempting to locate and apprehend Cain, who is known to frequent Post Falls and Airway Heights.
If you know Cain's location, please contact (208)773-3517 or your local law enforcement agency.
