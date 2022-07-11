MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigation from the officer involved shooting out of Grant County is under way. Quincy Police Department stated in a press release that the suspect involved, Robert Gwinn, was shot during the incident, after initially reporting no one was injured from the exchange of gunfire.
According to Quincy Police, Gwinn was transported to a nearby hospital, but later life-flighted to Sacred Heart for surgery after the discovery of the bullet wound to his shoulder.
There is no update on his current condition.
"The investigation is being conducted by the Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT) without any involvement from the Moses Lake Police Department or the Grant County Sheriff’s Office," Quincy Police department said in the release.
This is a developing situation, check back for updates.
Last updated: July 11 at 9 p.m.
An officer involved shooting in Grant County just north of Moses Lake has closed some roads, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
In a update from GCSO, Emergency Management Specialist Kyle Foreman stated deputies were attempting to apprehend a suspected with felony warrants. A possible exchange of gunfire with officers took place, though neither officers nor the suspect were injured due to gunshots.
The suspect was injured when his vehicle, a red Jeep, was stopped in a PIT maneuver and rolled to its side. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries in the crash.
No officers were injured in the incident. The following roads remain closed for investigation and clean-up:
- Stratford Rd. is closed between Tyndall Rd. and Road 10-NE.
- Road 7-NE is closed between Road K-NE and Road L-NE.
Last updated on July 10 at 3:45 p.m.
GCSO states the following roads are closed:
- Stratford Rd. is closed between Tyndall Rd. and Road 10-NE.
- Road 7-NE is closed between Road K-NE and Road L-NE.
GCSO clarifies in their statement that no law enforcement officer was injured. The suspect is injured, but it is due to a traffic collision and not from gunshots.
The incident and circumstances leading up to the OIS have not been shared at this time.
This is a developing situation. Check back for updates!