Update: A suspect who fled into the Spokane River following a high-speed pursuit has been taken into custody and is being hospitalized following a water rescue.
A woman taken into custody earlier after the pursuit was also hospitalized. Airway Heights Police say she is 9-months pregnant.
KHQ has learned the suspect was injured while trying to flee, then attempted to hide from law enforcement on the north side of the river shore using rocks.
Here’s the suspect being taken to Sacred Heart. We’re learning he was injured while running away, then tried hiding on the northern side of the Spokane River’s shore, including hiding under rocks to disguise himself from law enforcement. @KHQLocalNews https://t.co/pEke6Fva21 pic.twitter.com/taHeBwQV7J— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) August 9, 2019
Previous coverage: There is heavy police presence at the Division St. bridge in downtown Spokane Friday morning as a Spokane County pursuit has led to a water rescue situation.
A vehicle led police on a high-speed pursuit that started in Airway Heights before becoming disabled on the bridge after losing tires. A woman was detained, but a man fled on foot into the Spokane River
Police and K9 units began searching around the Spokane River for the suspect. After discovering he was in the river, first responders and rescue crews are working to retrieve him.
KHQ has also learned the suspect possibly sustained injuries while fleeing.
This story is developing.