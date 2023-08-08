SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect who led police on a chase through downtown Spokane and crashed through a gas station on Thursday is now facing charges of attempted first-degree murder of an officer after firing at a deputy.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began early on Thursday after reports of an argument in Airway Heights led deputies to investigate. Upon arrival, they saw a vehicle fleeing the scene at high speed.
A search by deputies found the vehicle at an apartment complex on Sunset Highway, where the suspect was allegedly brandishing a weapon near a tree. The suspect fired once, then moved and fired a second time. Investigators recovered shell casings from the scene, and at least one parked vehicle appeared to have been struck, SCSO said.
The suspect then allegedly entered his vehicle and began fleeing the scene. Law enforcement began a pursuit at high speeds along I-90 and through downtown Spokane, which ended when the suspect drove into a building on 2nd and Lincoln. As law enforcement attempted to contain the suspect, a pedestrian was struck by an SPD vehicle. According to SCSO, the pedestrian left the scene on their own accord and refused further medical treatment when contacted later. The pedestrian was not seriously injured.
According to SCSO, the suspect then refused to exit the vehicle. SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene, and a chemical agent was released into the car. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.
Investigation into the incident revealed the vehicle did not belong to the suspect, who was identified as 56-year-old Joseph Talley. Talley has 21 past convictions, including felony malicious mischief, burglary, and trafficking stolen property. As a felon, Talley could not legally possess a firearm.
The investigation is still underway, and further charges are likely.