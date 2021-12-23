SPOKANE, Wash. - On Dec. 11, a man shot and killed 24-year-old Michael Lindblom unprovoked in North Spokane before turning the gun on himself.
After arriving on scene, officers found Lindblom with gunshot wounds, who died on scene despite care provided by first responders. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
An update from SPD informs us that the suspect has died from his injuries after nearly two weeks in the hospital.
Officers received reports of a shooting a few blocks away, where police found the suspect with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he remained until succumbing to his wounds.
According to witnesses at the time of the shooting, the suspect had been seen speaking to people who were not physically present and showed signs of extreme paranoia and distress just before shooting Lindblom unprovoked. There was no indication the shooter new Lindblom.