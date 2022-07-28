fire on sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters tell KHQ they are looking for a suspected arsonist who has been attempting to light fires around the University District and South Hill.

The man is reportedly on a bicycle and has intentionally started at least four fires. 

A fire the suspect lit on E. Sprague Avenue and S. Erie Street did grow considerably.

Fire and police don't have a suspect description as of right now but are asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to call Crime Check and call 911 if they see a fire. 

