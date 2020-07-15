Suspected bitcoin scammers taking over Twitter accounts of Bill gates, Jeff Bezos and Apple

According to NBC News, a suspected bitcoin scammer is currently launching a wide-ranging attack on major Twitter accounts such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
The hacking and attack of the Twitter accounts is in efforts to get followers to transfer cryptocurrency.
Some of the tweets read things such as "Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000.”
People on Twitter quickly called the tweets a scam prompting the tweets to be quickly deleted.
Twitter released a statement about the hack writing, "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."
