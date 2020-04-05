SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a homeowner shot a suspected burglar after discovering him in his kitchen late Saturday night in West Spokane.
Deputies responded to the report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2600 block of N. Colville Rd. around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.
A victim said her husband was armed and had located an unknown male, later identified as 29-year-old Kenneth B. Caldero, inside the home. As deputies responded, a 911 operator advised two shots had been fired, and Caldero had reportedly fled from the home after being shot in the groin.
Deputies located Caldero upon arrival, who was yelling for help and bleeding profusely from his thigh a short distance from the home. After being detained safely, deputies gave medical attention to Caldero applying a tourniquet with assistance from an Airway Heights Police officer. Medical personnel arrived shortly after and attended to Caldero.
The homeowner told deputies he had been upstairs watching a movie with his wife and had just turned off the TV when he heard a noise in the kitchen. Being late in the night, he armed himself with a shotgun and investigated, finding Caldero using the microwave.
Upon confrontation, Caldero said he was doing dishes and didn't understand why the victim was mad when he asked Caldero to get out. The homeowner continued asking Caldero to get out, and he began walking towards the stairway of the house.
Fearing for the safety of his family, the man warned Caldero to stop or he would be shot. Caldero moved towards the victim and a struggle for the shotgun ensued. The homeowner fired a shot into the floor of the home, and Caldero backed up before approaching and trying to take control of the gun again, even as the man racked a round into the chamber.
The victim pulled the trigger a second time, firing a shot into Caldero's leg. Caldero, who was later found to be armed with a knife, fled the home before being located by deputies.
"Caldero said he thought he was at his friend’s house and went inside to use the bathroom but must have gone into the wrong house because some guy shot him," the Sheriff's Office said in a release. "Caldero provided a name for his friend, but after additional questioning, he said his friend was in prison."
Deputies found the friend Caldero had mentioned was incarcerated, and couldn't locate any history of his friend at the home or area.
Caldero's injuries were considered non life-threatening, but in need of medical care. The homeowners, their children, and neighbors were uninjured from the incident.
Major Crimes Detectives responded to continue the investigation, but say the homeowners will face no charges with the information known at this time.
Caldero remains hospitalized and is facing charges of first-degree burglary upon his release.
