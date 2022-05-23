KING COUNTY, Wash. - A presumptive case of monkeypox is being monitored by health officials in King County, according to a conference held Monday afternoon.
Seattle & King County Public Health Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, stated a patient presenting with all the symptoms of the orthopoxvirus and had recently returned from a trip abroad from a country with known cases had raised concerns in health officials. The man, whose identity was not shared for patient privacy, has informed officials of all he may have come into contact with to help with contact tracing efforts.
While concerning, Dr. Duchin said during the conference that county residents should be aware, but not be alarmed or panicked. "We have no evidence of spread, and we have a very cooperative patient who has been working with our team." He added that, "we don't believe there is a high-risk exposure."
Monkeypox is one strain of several orthopoxvirus, in the same family as smallpox, vaccinia virus, and cowpox. These viruses are uncommon and transmitted primarily through respiratory means. Though less common, it can also be spread through skin lesions or mucous membranes. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease and was originally identified in colonies of monkeys kept for research.
While related to smallpox, cases tend to be much milder. Those infected usually recover without hospitalization within two to four weeks. While there is no direct treatment for monkeypox, the smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) have all been effective in containing the disease in past US outbreaks.
Rarely seen outside of Africa, UK health officials identified cases of the disease cropping up in Britain earlier in May. Since then, patients showing symptoms have been found in Portugal, Spain, Canada, Massachusetts, Florida, and New York. In total, 80 cases have been confirmed worldwide and another 50 are suspected. Two cases are confirmed in the U.S.
However, echoing the sentiments shared by Dr. Duchin, experts agree that while concerning, there is no reason to be overly stressed.
"Nobody should be panicking," said Anne Rimoin, chair of infectious diseases and public health at the University of California, Los Angeles. "Monkeypox is a known virus that is being introduced into a new population."
President Joe Biden echoed this sentiment during a speech in Tokyo on Monday, stating that while the cases are concerning, "I just don’t think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19."
But what can Washington residents expect? The answer is a bit murky at this time. Still, health officials have some ideas.
“I can’t predict how this is going to play out,” Dr. Duchin said Monday. “We may see a significant number of additional cases, but I don’t think it’s going to be another global pandemic, or anything like we’re seeing with COVID-19.”