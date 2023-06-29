SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department have arrested an 18-year-old man for a hit-and-run that involved a mother, her toddler and baby.
Around 7:00 a.m. on June 23, police responded to a vehicle and pedestrian collision on Lyons Ave and N Division St.
A mother was pushing her baby in a stroller while walking alongside her four-year-old son. As they crossed a marked sidewalk, the suspect turned left hitting all three.
The suspect fled from the scene in their vehicle. The incident was captured on video and witnesses provided information to police.
The mother sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the four-year old received apparent but non-life-threatening inquires and the baby was unharmed.
On June 28, Spokane Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force located the 18-year-old and arrested him for felony hit-and-run as well as vehicular assault. He is booked into Spokane County Jail.
While the suspected driver has been arrested, the vehicle has not been located. Investigators are asking for help locating a 2005 Dodge Magnum with Washington license plate number CHH8339.
If you have any information, please call crime check at (509) 456-2233 or email Corporal J. Tyler at jtyler@spokanepolice.org, and reference case number 2023-20122042.