POST FALLS, Idaho - A suspected drug dealer has been booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building for a 24th time.
On Monday, Sept. 28, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of N. Columbine Road in Post Falls.
Detectives had obtained a search warrant for the home for suspected drug violations.
The SWAT team was called in due to the criminal history of the suspect, 42-year-old Christopher Gober, and a previous search warrant at the same home in January, which resulted in the seizure of an illegally-possessed firearm.
The search warrant was executed without incident and Gober was detained. Detectives found methamphetamine, cocaine, paraphernalia and other items associated with the distribution of illegal drugs.
Gober was also arrested for a warrant on Sept. 23, for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from the January search warrant.
