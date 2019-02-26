SPOKANE - Spokane County Sheriff's Department says after responding to a one-vehicle crash that closed Bigelow Gulch Monday night, another driver was found unconscious and also arrested under suspicion of DUI.
Police say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. stating that a Ford pickup drove off the roadway and into a ditch.
When deputies arrived, the driver, 65-year-old William Eklund, said his 4-wheel drive was switching and he must have hit a patch of ice. However, Eklund lacked dexterity, could not follow instructions, was slurring speech, and lacked enough balance to walk or stand, according to police.
Police say Eklund admitted to taking prescription medication before driving but denied drinking despite the smell of alcohol on him.
During the investigation, Bigelow Gulch near Palmer Road was restricted to one lane for about an hour and a half.
Eklund was arrested for DUI and was written infractions for not having a valid license.
Police say when the roadway was finally reopened, a passing driver told police that a small white car was stopped in the middle of the road. The car was running and the lights were on but didn't move when traffic began to flow.
When police tried knocking on the window of the car, the woman inside didn't wake up and a medical response was requested.
Police say when they were able to get inside the car, they could smell alcohol and found a fifth of alcohol which appeared mostly empty.
The driver, 26-year-old Tatiana Perez was taken to the hospital and then arrested for DUI.