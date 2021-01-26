SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police a piece of mail, left behind in a stolen truck led them to arrest the thief.
Investigators say on January 25th, around 2:00 P.M. SPD was dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Rich Ave. for recovery of stolen property.
When officers arrived, they contacted the person who called. He told them that his stolen truck has been recovered earlier that day, but many items were missing including the rims.
The complainant explained that when his truck had been returned it was full of garbage. He sifted through the garbage and located a piece of mail with an address on the 2300 block of E. Rich Ave.
He had gone to the address and observed what appeared to be his rims, along with other unique parts from his truck, installed on a different truck in the backyard of the residence.
Officers walked to the unfenced backyard of the residence and saw a man standing in the driver’s side doorway of a white, unlicensed truck that had rims matching the description from the complainant’s pictures.
The man identified himself as 36-year-old James Riddle.
Riddle told SPD that the truck was his but someone had borrowed it a couple of days ago and it was returned with the rims installed.
Given that Riddle now had the stolen property on his truck and did not have a plausible explanation as to why, he was placed under arrest and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of Stolen Property 2D and Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle.
