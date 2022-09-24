CASHMERE, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office CCSO confirmed that one person was killed in a shooting near Cashmere.
With help from the East Cascade Regional SWAT Team and Columbia River Drug Task Force, suspects from the shooting were taken into custody without incident.
Right now, the CCSO does not believe there is any threat to the public and will be holding an investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.