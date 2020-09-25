SPOKANE, Wash. - What started has a hit-and-run in North Spokane came to an end near the North South Corridor and Newport Highway.
Two drivers had pulled over to confront each other. When a Washington State Patrol Trooper then pulled over as well, four people fled from one of the cars.
One person jumped down an embankment and hurt their head and are now in the hospital. Another person tried to run down the highway but troopers caught them along with the two other people.
Detectives are now questioning all four people to determine who was driving.
Everyone in the second car remained at the scene.
Troopers are still working to determine what led up to the confrontation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.