SPOKANE, Wash. - Witness testimony, DNA evidence and a phone call log helped identify the five people who now face charges in relation to a deadly shooting at Franklin Park in August, according to court documents obtained by KHQ.
The shooting left 22-year-old Ablos Kios dead. A medical examiner said a single gunshot wound to Kios' skull was the cause of his death. Three others survived after being shot, with two requiring surgeries.
Witnesses testified an altercation began when a man "inappropriately touched" an "incapacitated female" in a parked car at the park. An alleged theft of a vape pen also contributed to the altercation.
Three groups were involved. A group identified by witnesses as a group of "Pacific Islanders," a group who was also initially at the park celebrating a birthday and a group that arrived in a BMW amid an altercation.
Prior to the third group's arrival, a Pacific Islander was seen inappropriately touching an incapacitate girl, who was a part of birthday group. That incident caused a dispute, which escalated when a Pacific Islander accused the birthday group of stealing a vape pen.
The third group, which witnesses suggested were associated with the Crips gang, included Landon Galbreath. The three individuals in this group were wearing ski masks.
A witness said the Pacific Islanders rushed the third group's vehicle and began arguing with them.
Kios, who was one of the Pacific Islanders, and Galbreath got into a "scuffle." The witness testified Galbreath dodged a punch from Kios and then fired a gun at point blank range into Kios's head.
A shootout ensued, at which point three people suffered gunshot wounds. Kios and two other victims were taken to Deaconess Medical Center.
An underaged witness testified she "believes the homicide was a retaliation for the sexual assault" on the underaged girl.
Four adult witnesses were not identified in the documents to protect their identities. SPD Detective Devin Presta believed they have legitimate reason to be concerned for their safety and verified at least one threat to a witness. According to court documents, Galbreath and others involved in the incident sought to coerce witnesses into giving false alibis.
A forensics specialist for the Washington State Patrol completed a DNA profile that connected Galbreath to a black ski mask collected at the scene.
Three 18-year-olds. Galbreath, Malachi Cook and Nigel Neal, all face one count of second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault. They are being held on a $1 million bond each, following their court appearances on Oct. 7.
18-year-old Tayona C. Allen faces charges for rendering criminal assistance.
A juvenile male was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Updated: Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.
Updated: Oct 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Last Updated: Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m.
