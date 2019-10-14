SPOKANE, Wash. - Two men made first appearances in Spokane County Superior Court on Monday. 

First, the man accused of driving into and killing a man riding a Lime scooter. Desean Weeks is charged with vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. 

Police also believe Weeks was driving a stolen car at the time of the crash. Weeks was ordered held in the Spokane County Jail on a $250,000 bond. 

Also in court was 41-year-old Chesed Johnson, who is accused of threatening to shoot up a downtown Spokane business, as well as that business's headquarters in Dallas.

Spokane Police described him as a disgruntled former employee. A search of his home and car didn't turn up any weapons. 

He was booked into jail for felony harassment and was ordered held of a $30,000 bond. 

