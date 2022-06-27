SPOKANE, Wash. - An update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the officer wounded in a shooting yesterday is now out of the hospital after having his head and leg treated.
Last Updated: June 27 at 2:00 p.m.
The two men arrested in connection to the shooting of a Spokane police officer have been identified as Ray Wynecoop and Isaac Ott, according to court officials.
Wynecoop is facing a series of felonies, including murder, attempt to elude police and firearm charges. Ott is facing similar charges.
SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of E. Garland. Reports said the occupants of a car shot into a home and fled the scene.
Officers flooded the area in search of the suspects and potential victims. Within 15 minutes, a second drive-by shooting was reported in the 3000 block of N. Martin St.
Officers were still coordinating their response to Martin St. when an officer reported a suspect vehicle was approaching their marked police car.
The occupants of the suspect vehicle opened fire, hitting an officer.
A chase ensured immediately with some officers staying behind to provide medical aid to the injured officer. The suspects crashed their car twice before attempting to flee on foot.
Officers were able to take the two suspects into custody and recover one firearm.
No citizens were injured in any of the shootings.
As of Monday morning, the wounded officer is in stable condition. Their name has not been released yet. Reports said a bullet grazed their head during the attack.