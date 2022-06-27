SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday marked yet another act of violence in the community, with one police officer inches away from death when he was shot while responding to a drive-by shooting spree in northeast Spokane.
A Spokane Police Department (SPD) Veteran of 27 years, Officer Kris Honaker, was released from the hospital Monday. He has a long road of recovery ahead, but SPD has expressed their gratitude for the positive support Honaker has received from the community.
Also on Monday, the two men charged for Sunday’s violence had their first court appearance. 22-year-old Ray Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac Ott are facing multiple felony charges. Each is being held on a $1 million bond.
The two men appeared calm while hearing the charges against them— Wynecoop glared into the camera and yawned, while Ott sat back and placidly took it all in.
Wynecoop is facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to murder in the first degree, attempt to murder in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, and an attempt to elude the police.
According to the Washington Department of Corrections, Wynecoop spent 18 months in prison on a burglary conviction. He was just released back in March.
Ott is facing the exact same charges as Wynecoop, but his history is a bit more complicated. Ott was on work release during the time of Sunday's arrest, after spending 51 months in prison for robbing a teenager at gun point. This is a case we covered back in 2019.
Both Wynecoop and Ott will make their next court appearance sometime in July for an arraignment.
This is a developing story, when we receive more details from authorities, we will pass those along to you here on our website and live on KHQ Local News.