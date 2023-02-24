SPOKANE, Wash. — After a body was found under suspicious circumstances in Elk Friday morning, two people were arrested in Spokane later that afternoon.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers were called out to a home on the 1300 block of East Garland for a welfare check Thursday afternoon. A woman had called 911 saying her boyfriend had been missing for several days.
Officers couldn't find the man. Friday morning at about 8 a.m., deputies the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to call for a dead body in Elk. Deputies determined the dead man was the same man SPD had been looking for the day before.
SPD detectives responded to the scene in Elk, and determined there was a relationship between the suspicious death and the home on the 1300 block of East Garland.
SPD’s SWAT team, along with Major Crimes Unit detectives surrounded the house and detained 47-year-old Jason Jones without incident. Detectives found another suspect, 28-year-old Chandler Andrews, elsewhere in north Spokane and detained him without incident.
Both were booked into the Spokane County Jail for murder in the second degree.
SPD said Andrews has seven previous felonies including drug offenses, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jones has no previous felony convictions.
SPD said the investigation is ongoing, and the victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the medical examiner's office.