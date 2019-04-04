SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspicious death investigation in Spokane has officially become a homicide investigation and a suspect has been charged with first degree murder.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Joseph Scheel, the uncooperative man deputies found inside the apartment Wednesday, was charged Thursday.
Scheel was booked into the Spokane County Jail Wednesday night as a fugitive due to an active felony, dangerous drugs warrant issued in Idaho.
Deputies had initially responded to a welfare check at the apartment in the 4900 block of E. Upriver Drive on April 2. A caller reported a woman hadn't shown up for work in two days, which was very unusual. The caller also explained that the woman and her boyfriend, "Joseph," were having difficulties.
Deputies went to the apartment and received no answer at the door, which was locked. Attempts to contact the woman by phone were also unsuccessful. With no other information or reason to enter the apartment, deputies left the scene.
Later on April 2, deputies responded to an attempted theft of a purse from a Safeway customer on Francis. During that investigation, the suspect matched the general description of Scheel and left in a vehicle, which was found to be registered to the woman from the welfare check.
Deputies tried to contact the woman at the apartment again and spoke with the apartment manager but got no answer at the door and couldn't locate the vehicle.
On April 3, deputies returned to the apartment to assist apartment managers who intended to enter the apartment and had requested law enforcement.
The door was unlocked with a master key, but deputies say the door wouldn't open and appeared to be barricaded from the inside.
Scheel yelled for them to get out of the apartment, refused to open the door and told deputies he hadn't seen the woman in a couple of days and didn't know where she was.
Deputies forced their way into the apartment and Scheel resisted attempts to place him in handcuffs. After a short struggle, he was detained.
During a sweep of the apartment, deputies discovered the woman deceased.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the woman pending positive identification, along with the cause and manner of death when appropriate to do so.
The investigation is active and ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.