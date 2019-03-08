UPDATE: 8:15am
The Latah County Sheriff's Office says the suspicious device ended up not being an explosive.
The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found a box and large liquid container with wires connected to it at the Syringa Mobile home Park.
The bomb squad was called in and determined it wasn’t an explosive device. The scene is being cleared
Previous Coverage:
The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a suspicious device just outside of Moscow.
The Sheriff's Office tells KHQ that just after 1:00am Friday, a suspicious device was found at the Syringa Mobile Home Park on Robinson Park Road.
Robinson Park Road is currently closed from Parker Road to Mill road while law enforcement investigates.
The investigation is ongoing, but a bomb squad is on scene. The mobile home park shut down last year.
Residents should avoid the area.
Stay tuned for updates.