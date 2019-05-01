Update:
LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspicious item found at Lewis-Clark State College turned out to be a student project that was left in a garbage can.
According to Lewiston Police, the device posed no threat and turned out to be a candle mold in three PVC pipes, a prop from a student's finals presentation.
Meriwether Lewis Hall has reopened and regular campus activities have resumed.
Previous Coverage:
LEWISTON, Idaho - Meriwether Lewis Hall at Lewis-Clark State College has been locked down after a suspicious item was found.
The Spokane bomb squad is en route to the scene. The FBI has also responded.
