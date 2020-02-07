Suspicious man prompts brief lockout at Kootenai Elementary School

KOOTENAI, Idaho - Kootenai Elementary School went into a brief lockout Friday after a sighting of a suspicious man.
According to the Sandpoint Police Department, the man also reportedly followed a student home on Thursday. Police are now trying to find and identify him.
The man is described as being in his 30s with red facial hair. He was wearing a brown jacket and jeans.
Extra patrols are also being conducted at the school and in surrounding areas.
People are asked to contact Sandpoint Police Dispatch if they see anyone matching the description in the Kootenai area. The number to call is (206)265-5525.
