Suspicious vehicle report turns into drug investigation and arrest

WILBUR, Wash. - On Thursday, a suspicious vehicle report turned into a felony drug investigation and arrest.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a concerned citizen told deputies that a driver parked at the end of a dead road appeared "standoffish."
Deputy Cuzzetto made contact with the driver, John Long, and a female passenger.
Long told Deputy Cuzzetto they were waiting for a friend to bring them gas because their car had run out.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Cuzzetto left the scene but 10 minutes later received a call that the same car had driven through a homeowner's fence.
Deputy Cuzzetto responded detained Long due to having a suspended driver's license.
During an inventory of the vehicle before it was towed, drug paraphernalia was seen inside the vehicle.
The search of the vehicle yielded approximately 11 grams of what appears to be methamphetamine, over 100 grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia including multiple meth pipes.
Long was booked into the Lincoln County Jail for driving on a suspended license and criminal trespass. Additional charges will be filed for the drug paraphernalia.
