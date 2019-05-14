A man was extricated from his vehicle after it was heavily damaged in a crash near Orondo early Tuesday morning.
Orondo Fire, Ballard Ambulance and Washington State Patrol responded to the report of a car crash about a mile south of Orondo on US-97 just after midnight Tuesday. Crews arriving found a heavily-damaged vehicle blocking the highway.
According to Douglas County Fire District 4, the SUV appeared to have left the roadway into the northbound ditch, struck a rock embankment, rolled over and came to a rest on its top in the southbound lane.
Crews say the man was the only occupant in the SUV, and had to be extricated before being treated at the scene. They say he was wearing his seatbelt during the incident.