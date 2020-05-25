Update: Fire crews say a barn is a total loss and several chickens were killed during a structure fire in Otis Orchards Monday morning.
A Spokane Valley Fire Department Incident Commander tells KHQ's Kevin Kim they received a call just after 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The barn was located in the backyard of a home. Crews say the barn is a total loss as most of it burned down.
No other damage or injuries were reported.
Previous coverage:
OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a confirmed structure fire in the Otis Orchards area Monday morning.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department says the working fire is in the area of N. Starr Rd and E. Joseph Ave. Multiple units are responding.
Incident 2020032860: Structure Fire - Working Fire, Location: 5800 N Starr Rd https://t.co/hWu5258Lan— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) May 25, 2020
KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.