SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department members are "wagging their tails happily" so to speak after crews successfully rescued a puppy after it unintentionally became locked in a car on Tuesday.
According to SVFD, firefighters responded after a woman stated she left her keys in her car and her puppy stepped on the door lock, locking the woman out of the vehicle.
SVFD obtained a lockout waiver, gained entry to the vehicle, and got the puppy out safely.
Crews called it the "best call, rescuing a very grateful happy puppy."
The owner shared some pictures with SVFD of the rescue process on the department's Facebook post.
"The golden retriever puppy was evaluated with numerous hugs and kisses and found to need no further medical assistance," SVFD said.
Thank you, firefighters!
