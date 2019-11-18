SVFD extinguish fire at industrial park off Sullivan Monday night

Monday night Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the Industrial park on Sullivan Road at Powder Tech.
According to SVFD, one person was in the building when they smelt smoke, prompting them to call 911.
Crews first on scene saw smoke coming from the roof and they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
SVFD located two ovens near each other. The ovens had a pallet on top of it with metal containers which created a lot of smoke.
“The fire went well and the sprinklers did what they were supposed to which had a very positive outcome for this building,” said SVFD Battalion Chief, Jeff Bordwell. “I anticipate Powder Tech will be able to be back in business tomorrow.”
Firefighters had the fire extinguished quickly. Two crews remained on scene for investigators to do their work.
The exact fire cause is under investigation and no one was injured.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents and businesses to store containers properly and away from heat.
