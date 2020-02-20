SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some Spokane Valley Firefighters went above and beyond for a family after their mother had a medical emergency at a local grocery store.
According to Fred Meyer assistant manager Tanna Kluss, a woman was having medical problems at the store on Sullivan, prompting a response from Spokane Valley Fire Department Engine 7 during the C shift.
The mother was shopping with two young children at the time, and they had no one to sit with as they waited for their grandmother from Coeur d'Alene to come pick them up.
Tanna says the firemen not only sat with the kids, but paid for the family's two carts of groceries.
"We just wanted to recognize them for going above and beyond in our community and let them know how much they are appreciated," Tanna added, saying she didn't get the firefighters' names.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.