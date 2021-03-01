The Spokane Valley Fire Department rescuing not a human but a four-legged friend Monday afternoon.
SFVD said Nara the dog was playing with her human by Plante's Ferry Park when she slipped into the Spokane River.
Nara was able to make it to a small ledge but unable to get out by herself.
the SVFD Swift Water Rescue Team was able to reach Nara and get her back to the shoreline.
Nara was reunited with her human and was not injured.
The SVFD said if an animal falls into a river or through lice on a lake, do not go after them. SFVD said to call 911 for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.