The Spokane Valley Fire Department and a local Starbucks have joined forces to award citizens going above and beyond with coffee.
"When firefighters respond to a call and find a citizen already on hand helping, they offer more than a thank you," SVFD said in a release.
Under the new partnership, the Starbucks at Pines and Sprague has provided a $4 thank you reward card for SVFD crews to give out to Good Samaritans along with their thanks.
“It’s about demonstrating the Starbuck’s Mission and Values to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time,” said Starbuck’s Store Manager Kara Martin. “The hope is to touch lives locally in a person’s or a business’s neighborhood or backyard, and then, to grow that impact significantly with the greater community regionally and globally.”
Firefighters say serving the community is a big deal, and when they see citizens going the extra mile to serve others, they feel those people should be rewarded.
“The Starbucks program will provide each crew with an opportunity to say thank you to community members that help them in different ways to acknowledge someone for their help and assistance,” said Spokane Fire Marshall, Greg Rogers. “It is something so simple that could make a big difference in our community.”
The program is planned to release in March, as 80 vouchers were initially provided. The vouchers will be spread out, giving five to each SVFD apparatus to hand out when they notice acts of good citizenship.
SVFD says Rogers and Martin have been approached by Starbucks in both Seattle and Portland about possibly implementing the program in their communities.