Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a four-time convicted felon last month after finding a stolen pistol during a traffic stop as well as a second pistol and methamphetamine after a search warrant.
On Feb. 19 around 11:05 p.m., a sergeant conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with a defective license plate lamp and an obstructed license plate in the 12200 block of E. Sprague in Spokane Valley.
Upon contacting the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Miroslav Veselinovic, the sergeant noticed Veselinovic was exhibiting signs of Central Nervous System influence and a black zippered pouch along with a large folding knife was in reach and in plan sight. The sergeant additionally observed a camouflage, full-face ski mask on the passenger floorboard, a pair of black gloves and a flashlight.
The sergeant returned to his patrol car, and observed Veselinovic lean back and reach to his right, appearing to be an effort to conceal or retrieve items in the vehicle. A check of his name showed Veselinovic is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.
The sergeant contacted Veselinovic and frisked for weapons and the vehicle's lunge area. An unloaded glock pistol and a loaded .40 caliber magazine to a different firearm was located inside the black pouch. A second firearm was observed sitting under the rear passenger seat in a position easy for the driver to retrieve.
Veselinovic was put under arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm. A check of the glock's serial number showed it was reported stolen by the Lewiston Police Department in 2017. The vehicle was secured and impounded pending a search warrant.
On Feb. 20 around noon, a Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detective executed a search warrant on Veselinovic's vehicle, recovering the second firearm, a loaded .40 caliber pistol. He also found a zippered pouch under the rear seat which contained a substance later testing positive for methamphetamine. The .40 caliber wasn't reported as stolen.
Veselinovic was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substance were added to Veselinovic's charges after the search warrant.